There's No New Shonen Jump This Week and Here's Why

Weekly Shonen Jump is an institution when it comes to manga, but the magazine is not totally invulnerable. Its staff deserves time off after a hard week's work, and that goes doubly during the era of COVID-19. That is why there is no new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump this week; A holiday is happening in Japan, so the magazine is giving its workers time off to enjoy.

To be specific, there is no issue of Weekly Shonen Jump out this week (August 16). Fans will have to wait until August 23 to get their next dose of manga goodness. So if you were hoping to catch up on My Hero Academia, One Piece, or Black Clover - well, think again!

The magazine is taking a one-week break in honor of the Obon Festival. The event is a religious one rooted in Japanese Buddhism, and it is meant to honor ancestors. In modern times, the Obon Festival sees families across Japan travel to their ancestral homes and clean the graves of their departed loved ones. The three-day event has been recognized in Japan for well over 500 years, and its focus on family reunited hundreds if not thousands of households.

Of course, the festival might look different this year given the ongoing pandemic, but Weekly Shonen Jump is giving its workers the chance to celebrate however possible. The same goes for its creators who were not asked to submit new manuscripts this week. That means mangaka like Eiichiro Oda can take a short rest, and fans are all for these artists prioritizing their health; After all, there would be no manga without them!

