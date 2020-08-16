Watch: My Hero Academia Releases Two New Episodes for OVA Special

✖

When it comes to big anime releases, fans are always on-time to check out what's going on, and that was no different this weekend. My Hero Academia released two new episodes for fans to check out at long last. The OVA special promised to give fans enough content to tide them over until season five is ready, and you can watch the two-part adventure now if you're ready!

The OVA special made its way online this weekend thanks to some help from Crunchyroll and Funimation. My Hero Academia announced its intent to post two new episodes for fans earlier this month. Fans were left hanging over whether the OVA would make a simulcast debut in the United States, and that turned out to be the case. After the OVA went live on Hulu in Japan, two of America's biggest anime distributors got a hold on the special.

You can check out the two-part special here on Crunchyroll or here on Funimation. The special is set just before Class 1-A enters the Provisional Hero License exam, so the gang is studying hard for the event in this adventure. In fact, the gang is tasked with doing disaster rescue to help prepare for the exam, but things get a bit too real when their training turns into a life-or-death situation out of nowhere.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

If you want to know more about the My Hero Academia OVA, you can read about it below. The synopsis' translations can be read in full thanks to translator Aitaikimochi:

"Right before the Provisional License Exam, the U.S. Academy Class A students re split into two teams where they have to undergo disaster training. The operation is to rescue dolls, posing as civilians, who have been trapped in a large underground mall that is on fire. Team A, consisting of 10 members including Deku, split up to search for survivors, but in the midst of the rescue, the establishment starts crumbling down and traps the students underground.

They face dangers of the structure further collapsing, with no electricity running through and their oxygen running then, and some students are suffering from inures too. With no time to lose, Deku and the others must combine their powers and regroup with each other so they can escape from this underground mess. Can they survive this and come out safely!?"

Have you gotten a chance to check out these new episodes yet? What other stories should the anime explore in OVAs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

