One Piece's New Opening Goes Hard with This Dragon Ball Super Crossover

The latest opening for One Piece's anime has turned a lot of heads as fans are rocking out to the tune that is "Dreaming On", the twenty third opening theme of the long running franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, and one fan has managed to combine this Shonen opener with another by taking the theme of Dragon Ball Super and bringing it into the world of the Grand Line! With the Wano Country Arc currently considered to be one of the hardest hitting story arcs of the series to date, the tune of Dragon Ball's Tournament of Power arc definitely works!

The Wano Country Arc has seen the Straw Hat Pirates struggling against the forces of the Beast Pirates, as well as the numerous other armies of the sinister shogun known as Orochi. Following the time skip that saw Luffy and his fellow crew members training to make themselves stronger for the adventures ahead, the crew has finally welcomed back Zoro into their ranks, who is definitely needed considering the enemies that they've run into so far. With the Wano Arc still continuing in both the anime and the manga, fans are anticipating the finale for the story that will surely change the world of the Grand Line forever.

Twitter User Geo_AW did the impossible and was able to seamlessly blend the current theme for One Piece's latest arc and the most recent theme song of Dragon Ball Super that helped make the Tournament of Power Arc so memorable with the song of Limit Break x Survivor:

One Piece OP 22/23 x DBS OP2 (MASHUP) pic.twitter.com/TvA88QVvYi — Geo (@Geo_AW) August 6, 2020

While One Piece is continuing to march through the events of its anime, Dragon Ball Super has yet to return to televisions following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power. However, the adventures of Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Z Fighters have continued in the pages of the manga. With the Saiyan warriors battling against the ancient wizard known as Moro, fans are waiting to see when/if these events will be translated into the world of the anime.

What do you think of this amazing One Piece and Dragon Ball Super crossover? Which theme song do you prefer of the two openings? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, the Grand Line, and the Z Fighters!

