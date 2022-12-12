Adult Swim Fans Are Totally Shocked By the Yule Log
Adult Swim has aired their first annual Yule Log special, and fans are still trying to figure out what the heck is going on! One of the more mysterious announcements of the last few weeks was when Adult Swim revealed that following the airing on Rick and Morty Season 6's finale episode, there would be a special presentation of a Yule Log coming straight after. Much like other Yule Logs of its ilk, Adult Swim's began with a look at a crackling log on fire before soon changing into something dramatically different that fans definitely were not expecting to see.
The Yule Log special began like a Yule Log presentation before slowly unfolding a full feature length narrative involving quite a brutal story. But that wasn't exactly the case either as it was clear that things were happening in a much more different way than expected as the Yule Long went on. But that's as much as we can say without spoiling, so you can check it out on HBO Max beginning on Monday, December 12th.
Read on to see what Adult Swim fans are saying about the Yule Log, and let us know your takes! Did you get what was expected? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
More Going On Than Expected...
Are you watching the Adult Swim Yule Log?
There's way more going on here than just a lit fire... pic.twitter.com/ohZzYeuFtT— Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 12, 2022
The Suspense...
This Yule Log on Adult Swim has me hooked. The suspense is killing me...#YuleLog #AdultSwim pic.twitter.com/QaeJ33i8O1— Apollo (@HeroofLondon) December 12, 2022
Who Could've Guessed?
I feel so dumb thinking that adult swim was gonna be normal with the yule log💀💀💀 https://t.co/niud075d8P— Charleschocolate 🇹🇹 (@Charles_chocol) December 12, 2022
Pretty Big Year for Double Booking Horror!
Watching the Adult Swim Yule Log. So Barbarian wasn’t the only “double-booked on AirBnB” horror movie this year…— Reuben Baron (@AndalusianDoge) December 12, 2022
Definitely Invested!
good god damn, i am invested in @adultswim’s yule log.
it reminds me of the shorts like unedited footage of a bear or too many cooks. story telling that is engaging and you have no idea where it’s going.
i wish there was more of this.
that and the online streams. i miss those— a ghostly ghost (@OhBoyHeresKate) December 12, 2022
WTF is Right!
Adult Swim Yule Log shower death. #AdultSwim #yulelog pic.twitter.com/kqzZoXeggO— Apollo (@HeroofLondon) December 12, 2022
How Do We Even React?
Watching the adult swim Yule log like pic.twitter.com/zRYAM8V7rt— Omar Kenobi (@OmarKenobi1) December 12, 2022
What???
YO WHAT?! A MURDERING YULE LOG??? @adultswim— Seagull (@SeagullTheDev) December 12, 2022
All the Stress!
I was not expecting a Yule Log to be the most stressful thing I've watched in months but here we are.#AdultSwimYuleLog— twogoodius | COCAINE BEAR ERA #cokesweep (@twogoodiusYT) December 12, 2022
Either Way, Bring It On!
i seriously have no idea what's going on with this special anymore but bring it the hell on @adultswim #yulelog— Justin's also at: https://mstdn.social/@justinepps (@thatjustinepps) December 12, 2022