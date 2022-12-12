Adult Swim Fans Are Totally Shocked By the Yule Log

Adult Swim has aired their first annual Yule Log special, and fans are still trying to figure out what the heck is going on! One of the more mysterious announcements of the last few weeks was when Adult Swim revealed that following the airing on Rick and Morty Season 6's finale episode, there would be a special presentation of a Yule Log coming straight after. Much like other Yule Logs of its ilk, Adult Swim's began with a look at a crackling log on fire before soon changing into something dramatically different that fans definitely were not expecting to see.

The Yule Log special began like a Yule Log presentation before slowly unfolding a full feature length narrative involving quite a brutal story. But that wasn't exactly the case either as it was clear that things were happening in a much more different way than expected as the Yule Long went on. But that's as much as we can say without spoiling, so you can check it out on HBO Max beginning on Monday, December 12th.

