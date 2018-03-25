What Time Does ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Final Episode Start?

Dragon Ball Super has been dominating many fans’ screens and conversations for nearly three years, and the series is coming to an end after such a strong run. But now is the perfect time to watch it and soak in the experience live.

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super, Episode 131, is airing March 25 in Japan, and tonight at 8:15 PM CST on Crunchyroll, FunimationNow, and VRV streaming services. The series used to premiere at 7:15 PM CST, but was bumped forward an hour after Daylight Savings changes which is a practice not shared with Japan.

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super is titled “A Miraculous Conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Until The Day We Meet Again!” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Battle of Goku and his friends conclude at last! Which universe will survive?

Battle for the survival of the universes is finally at it’s climax. Against Jiren, the strongest man in the tournament, Goku’s power is not enough so he falls from the stage. Just when everyone thought Universe 11 had won, Freeza appears?!

Freeza: He was missing until now, but?! Even though seriously injured, Freeza manages to pick himself up. Will he be able to defeat Jiren who even Goku couldn’t defeat? And who is going to be the MVP?

A ‘super’ climax for the Tournament of Power!”

Not only does this episode serve as the series finale, it also serves as the end of the Tournament of Power. To this date there has yet to be a clear front runner, so fans don’t really know which way the series could go. It’s an exciting prospect, for sure.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.