Dragon Ball Assembles Its Most Evil Scientists as Fan Prepare For Super’s Remake

Throughout the history of the Z-Fighters in the Dragon Ball universe, the heroes have had ot tackle their fair share of powerhouses. Goku and company have fought the likes of Majin Buu, Jiren, Frieza, and many others who relied far more on physical strength of mental acuity during their brawls. In the past, there have been quite a few mad scientists who have had an ax to grind with the shonen brawlers, and now, Dragon Ball has brought some of the biggest and baddest back from the grave. In a new update, Dragon Ball Super’s artist has brought a quartet of villainous scientists into one place.

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Routinely, the artist simply known as Toyotaro will create a monthly piece of art that explores the history of Dragon Ball, applying his artistic talents to both canon and outside-of-continuity characters from the shonen’s lore. Surprisingly, the art doesn’t feature the most nefarious mad scientist from the series, Dr. Gero, who was responsible for the creation of the Androids and Perfect Cell. Despite Gero dying during the events of Dragon Ball Z’s Cell Saga, the legacy of the Red Ribbon Army scientist has continued as his grandson, Dr. Hedo, played a significant role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. You can check out the quartet of scientists below.

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The Mad Scientists of Dragon Ball

Toei Animation

If you’re unfamiliar with the four scientists that appear here from Toyotaro, let’s do a breakdown of the villainous geniuses. To start from the front, Dr. Kochin was a significant part of Dragon Ball Z’s second feature-length film, Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest. During the movie, the mad scientist was attempting to do the bidding of Dr. Wheelo, another villain featured in this art. While Wheelo did appear in the movie, he did so inside of an automotan, with his human form only making an appearance during the events of the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. This duo isn’t the only ones featured in this reunion.

To the right of Kochin, you can see the far lesser-known Dr. Lychee, aka Dr. Raichi, who was a part of the special, Dragon Ball: Plan to Eradicate the Saiyans. Ironically enough, this mad scientist was a part of the Tuffle race, the race that was murdered by the Saiyans and swore revenge. Lychee isn’t the only Tuffle represented in this art, as Dr. Myuu also makes an appearance. Dragon Ball fans might know Myuu best for both creating the Dragon Ball GT villain known as Baby, while also helping Dr. Gero to create Super 17. These four doctors have never officially appeared in the main series, but it is possible that they could one day appear thanks to Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Daima re-introducing heroes and villains that were once featured in the franchise’s periphery.

What do you think of Dragon Ball’s most nefarious mad scientists making a comeback? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!