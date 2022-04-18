Dragon Ball Super Art Pictures Cell’s Big Movie Return

Dragon Ball hasn’t dealt with the likes of Cell for years at this point, but the fandom hasn’t forgotten the android. With each passing year, it seems netizens get more desperate for Cell to make a comeback, and rumors are swirling that might just happen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. After all, the movie has set up the return pretty well, and one new piece of art is imagining how Cell could fit into the upcoming feature.

The piece of fan-art comes from Instagram thanks to the user salvamakoto. It was there fans were teased with Cell’s return to the anime as rumors about the villain’s revival continue to grow. Fans have speculated Cell’s comeback could come about thanks to the return of the Red Ribbon Army, and if that is the case, this concept art gives the villain a design in line with his brethren.

After all, the Red Ribbon Army will introduce two new players in this movie, and they happen to be androids. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 were created by the army to be heroes, and they lean into that role very well. The only problem is that Goku and Vegeta are programmed to be their enemies. Gohan and Piccolo get involved when Pan is somehow taken by the army, and Cell could guard the girl with salvamakoto’s design.

The villain has ditched his buggy aesthetic for something cleaner that matches the Gamma twins here. As you can see above, the remake gives Cell a green-light makeover complete with wings. The fighter looks familiar enough to recognize, but this take on Cell isn’t a one-to-one remake of the villain from Dragon Ball Z. The redesign debuts Cell 2.0 as a new sort of villain, and honestly? Fans would be game for the android to return to the anime if it went down like this…!

What do you think about this take on Cell? Do you feel like Dragon Ball Super needs to revive the villain somehow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.