When Will BTS Perform At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards?

If you are a member of the BTS ARMY, then tonight has been an exciting one for you. Right now, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards are going on at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The star-studded event has hundreds of the music industry’s top acts there to perform, and BTS is one of them. However, fans are starting to ask themselves exactly when the boys will hit the stage, and the answer is sooner than you think.

Over on Twitter, the full set list for the event’s performances has gone live, and it confirms the order of who is going on stage when. Ariana Grande kicked off the event before Kelly Clarkson did a medley performance. Other acts like Khalid, John Legend, Normani, and more have followed. And, when it come to BTS, the show is saving them for last.

According to the list below, BTS is slated to perform shortly before the night’s final act, Salt N Pepa. They will be proceeded shortly Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams. With the show set to end at 10:00 p.m. CST, fans will want to be sure they are turned into the Billboard Music Awards by 9:30 p.m. CST to ensure they don’t miss a moment of BTS’ big stage.

As for what the band is slated to perform, they will be going live with a historic stage. After dropping a new album less than a week ago, BTS will give the first live televised performance of “FAKE LOVE” at the awards show. Fans from around the world are tuning into the event to see what kind of choreography BTS has planned for the stage, and you can be sure the Internet will be replaying it on loop in the coming days.

For those of you unfamiliar with BTS and their ties with the Billboard Music Awards, you should know they date back to last year. The 2017 awards ceremony invited BTS to attend as the group was nominated for Top Social Artist. After making a highly buzzed about entrance at the event, BTS nabbed the coveted award despite competing with global megastars such as Justin Beiber. Now, the band is up for the award again, and ARMY has devote the last week to voting campaigns in the hope of helping BTS win two years in a row.

