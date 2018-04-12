Where To Watch ‘Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory’

After finishing its second series in 2005, the Full Metal Panic! series is getting a new sequel anime series after 13 years. Promising to be full throttle from the beginning, fans are definitely going to want to see the fourth anime entry as soon as it begins.

But where can you watch the newest Full Metal Panic? Here are a few places you can stream the series from below:

Crunchyroll – There is a monthly subscription fee to watch episodes (in Japanese with English subs) the day of release, but they also offer a free option to fans who don’t mind waiting a week after initial release to watch a new episode.

FunimationNOW – The simuldub premiere is yet to be announced, but Funimation will be releasing the English dub at a later date.

Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory is scheduled to premiere April 13, and the synopsis for the first episode, titled “Zero Hour” is as follows:

“At a cemetery close to the wall of the quay that is hit steadily by the waves, the twins Tessa and Leonard meet. The two of them confront each other. The terrorist organization Amalgam is steadily preparing for ‘that time’ when they will meet. It is winter, and meanwhile, the third trimester at the Jindai High School is ending…”

Katsuichi Nakayama is directing the series for XEBEC, with Full Metal Panic! original novel author Shoji Gatoh writing the scripts for the series, and it is set to run for 13 episodes.

The series features the returning cast of Tomokazu Seki as Sousuke Sagara, Satsuki Yukino as Kaname Chidori, Ikue Kimura as Kyoko Tokiwa, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Atsunobu Hayashimizu, Rio Natsuki as Eri Kagurazaka, Yukana as Teletha “Tessa” Testarossa, Shinichiro Miki as Kurz Weber, Michiko Neya as Melissa Mao, Akio Ohtsuka as Andrei Kalinin, Tomomichi Nishimura as Richard Mardukas, Daisuke Namikawa as Leonard Testarossa, and Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kurama.

New cast members include Masaki Terasoma as Wilhelm Casper, Marina Inoue as Sabina Rechnio, Aya Uchida as Sachi Shinohara, Minori Chihara as Nami, Kenjiro Tsuda as Michel Lemon, Tomokazu Sugita as Lee Fowler, Tessho Genda as the Namusaku Police Chief, Sho Hayami as George Lovelock, and Kappei Yamaguchi as Dragonfly (the Falke A.I.).

For those unfamiliar with Full Metal Panic!, the series was first created by Shoji Gatoh with illustrations provided by Shiki Douji. The series follows Sousuke Sagara, who is a member of an anti-terrorist organization known as Mithril. He’s tasked with guarding a young school girl named Kaname Chidori, and enrolls in her high school. Since he’s not good at socially interacting with others, he ends up being labeled as a weirdo when he puts a military spin on everyday life and is trying to figure out why Kaname is a target in the first place.

Originally crafted as a series of light novels, the series was adapted into five different manga series, and three different anime series. The first was Full Metal Panic! by Gonzo in 2002, the second was Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu from Kyoto Animation in 2002, and the third was Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid which was also produced by Kyoto Animation in 2005. ADV Films and Kadokawa licensed the anime series for an English language release, and Funimation later acquired the distribution rights to the series and had its broadcast premiere on Funimation’s own channel in 2010.