Where To Watch ‘Gundam Build Divers’

Spring 2018 is a stacked anime season, and one of the biggest offerings of the season is a new entry in the Gundam franchise, Gundam Build Divers. Taking place in the same Gunpla focused universe as Gundam Build Fighters, Divers premiered today to rave reviews from fans.

But where can you watch the series? We’ve got you covered!

Here are the places you can watch and keep up with Gundam Build Divers:

Crunchyroll – There is a monthly subscription fee to watch episode the day of release, but they also offer a free option to fans who don’t mind waiting a week after initial release to watch a new episode.

Gundam.info – The official Mobile Suit Gundam portal premiered the first episode of the series, but it is unconfirmed whether or not the series will continue streaming in this location

YouTube – A completely free option is available on Gundam.info’s YouTube page and is available with subtitles in English, Taiwanese, French, Korean, and Italian

Gundam.info describes Gundam Build Divers as such:

“Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN) is a new network game that lets people enjoy a variety of missions using Gunpla in a virtual cyberspace dimension. Middle-school students Riku Mikami and Yukio Hidaka recruit their classmate Momoka Yashiro and dive together into this vast world. Becoming “Divers,” or inhabitants of GBN, they meet a mysterious girl named Sarah who has an amazing sensitivity to Gunpla. They begin playing alongside her, but…

Through many encounters and experiences, Riku and his friends will build not only Gunpla, but their own adventures as well!”

