Classic '80s Anime Announces Comeback With Live-Action Film

The 1980s were a special time for the anime world. The medium felt experimental and dangerous, releasing some big anime series and movies that would help lay the foundation for the anime world that we know today. It should come as no surprise that amidst anime's rising popularity and the medium returning to the well for various revivals and reboots, that a major representation of that era would come back in a big way. Wing-Man, a series that first premiered as a manga in 1983, is set to return to action later this year with a live-action television spin that gives a new twist on an old hero.

Even if you're not familiar with Wing-Man specifically, the series has countless elements that fit right into the "Sentai" genre. Sentai in Japan sees superheroes typically fighting monsters with masked alter-egos and technology that would put any other in the universe to shame. The genre has helped give life to beloved franchise such as Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, VR Troopers, and countless other examples. While Wing-Man might have never hit the same heights of popularity as some of its colleagues, the fact that it is getting a new lease on life shows that there is still some gas in the tank.

Wing-Man Flies High With New Series

The live-action series will debut in Japan starting on October 22nd next month, releasing new episodes each Tuesday to help celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. Considering the original manga series ran for over two years and the anime adaptation garnered forty-seven episodes, there is plenty of material for the live-action show to pull from. In a recent blurb, Wing-Man creator Masakazu Katsura couldn't hide his excitement regarding seeing his creation come to life, "A dream since 42 years ago. Wingman live-action. I'm overwhelmed with emotions." Unfortunately, no news has been revealed regarding an official North American release date.

What is Wing-Man Anyway?



Obviously, Wing-Man's appearance might have fans thinking of series like Kamen Rider but the masked hero is a different beast entirely. The series revolves around middle-schooler Kenta Hirono who is granted the powers of the "Dream Notebook" by an enigmatic woman named Aoi. In receiving these new abilities, he takes on the powers of his own creation, Wing-Man, and dedicates himself to fight against evil while making sure that the Dream Notebook doesn't fall into the wrong hands. Hilariously, it's almost the opposite of the beloved anime series, Death Note.

While the original anime did garner dozens of episodes, watching them might be a little tricky. The series seemingly isn't available on any streaming services as we speak which might be seen as ironic considering who brought it to life in the 1980s. Toei Animation, the studio responsible for One Piece and Dragon Ball Super, was responsible for Wing-Man's anime adaptation meaning the sentai hero had some big animators backing up his adventures.

The Anime of The 1980s

Wing-Man wasn't the only big anime arrival in the 80s. While this time period saw some violent anime take center stage including the likes of Fist of The North Star, M.D. Geist, Guyver, and Vampire Hunter D, it also had a variety of projects that still have a major part in the anime world. Dragon Ball, Ranma 1/2, Akira, Macross, and more helped pave the way for the medium that we've come to know and love today.

