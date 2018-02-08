Crunchyroll Reveals Its Top Winter Anime By State

The winter anime season is in full swing, and otakus around the world are digging into its offerings. Several new series have gone live in Japan to the delight of fans, and Crunchyroll is streaming many of them. Still, some of those shows are more popular than others, and the site knows it.

So, if you want to know which winter anime is the biggest in your state, you’re in for a treat. Crunchyroll shared that data in all its rather surprising glory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the streaming site shared a map of its top series in the U.S. The winter shows were broken down by state, so American fans can see which series their fellow otakus are checking out.

Out of the winter season, a few shows appear to be more popular. Darling In The Franxx and Overlord II are going strong. Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody also debuted strong, further proving the enduring popularity of the isekai genre. After all, who doesn’t wonder what it would be like to live in a VRMMORPG from time to time? They can’t all end as badly as Sword Art Online did, right…?

Citrus and Pop Team Epic managed to snag a few states despite their controversial reception. Record of Grancest War nabbed a few more than Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card. And, by the looks of it, Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles nabbed its only top spot in Kentucky.

Of course, these anime titles are not the only ones simulcasting for the winter 2018 season. Crunchyroll has over 30 new titles which debuted this season like Sanrio Boys, IDOLISH7, Slow Start, Laid-Back Camp, and more.

Are you surprised by your state’s top anime pick this winter? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!