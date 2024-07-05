Witch Hat Atelier Locks In Elden Ring Composer

Witch Hat Atelier is one of the biggest reveals at this year’s Anime Expo and for good reason. First arriving as a manga series in 2016, Coco’s universe has become a fan-favorite that stands tall as surreal series such as Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journeys End, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Set to be brought to the small screen by Studio Bug Films, it would appear that Witch Hat Atelier has brought in the composer from the latest major FROM software entry, Elden Ring.

While there are no Elden Ring anime adaptations, the FROM Software game has created a handful of manga series that explore some unexpected parts of the brutal landscape. The recent release of the game’s DLC, Shadow of The Erdtree, has once again brought players back into the fold.

Elden Ring’s composer, and now Witch Hat Atelier’s, is Yulia Kitamura. While the music maker had left FROM Software, she was responsible for some major entries for the company including Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Dark Souls 3. Taking on the world of Coco seems like a good fit for Kitamura, as the fantasy anime story has quite a few similarities to the Lands Between.

If you have yet to dive into the beloved tale, Kodansha is the publisher responsible for Witch Hat Atelier’s manga. Here’s how the company describes the story that will take the anime world by storm in 2025, “In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch…until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…”

Want to see what other creators are brought into the highly anticipated anime adaptation? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Witch Hat Atelier and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Lands Between.