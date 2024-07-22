Witch Watch: New Website Domain Sparks Anime Rumors

For decades now, the world of shonen has been dominated by Shueisha, and that trend isn’t letting up anytime soon. From Naruto to My Hero Academia, the publisher has put forward some big series that have turned into anime giants. Now, a new report suggests Witch Watch is ready to join the list, and we have a website domain to thank for the tip.

The whole thing came to light as a new website registration surfaced in Japan. It turns out the domain ‘witchwatch-anime’ has been secured overseas. Sadly, we have no info on who put in the domain registration, but this would not be the first time an anime order was spoiled by one. This situation has happened quite a few times, so all eyes are now on Witch Watch.

We have no official word on an anime order at this point, but Witch Watch has been high on the list of anime series fans want. The series comes from Kenta Shinohara, and it has been a solid success at Shueisha since its 2021 launch. With more than a million copies in the wold, Witch Watch stands as a popular fantasy rom-com, and it would do some serious good on TV.

If you are not familiar with the series, you can find Witch Watch on the Shonen Jump app. For more info on Shinohara’s magical tale, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend NIko, who is training to be a witch. NIko’s magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof… Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space.”

What do you make of this latest anime rumor? Would you like to see a Witch Watch anime come around?