Kagurabachi Creator Goes Viral Over First Public Appearance

Kagurabachi is inching closer to its one-year anniversary by the day, and these days, all eyes are on the action-packed hit. Last September, Takeru Hokazono made waves by bringing Chihiro Rokuhira to the page. Kagurabachi now stands as one of Shueisha’s biggest hits, and now, the series is going viral as Hokazono just made their first public appearance.

As you can see below, the appearance went live in Europe as Japan Expo got underway. The event earned plenty of buzz this year as Shueisha announced Hokazono would appear at a panel. The official event put Kagurabachi center stage as Hokazono greeted fans viz video, and well – the fandom is in a frenzy.

The photo of Hokazono sees the creator donning a fox mask, so his features are obscured. However, fans are able to glean a few things about the creator. The young artist has hair and earrings similar to Hiyuki. And if you look in the background, you can see Hokazono’s manga library which includes series like Bleach, Naruto, and My Hero Academia.

Clearly, Hokazono is settling into his role as a manga creator and a very popular one at that. Before Kagurabachi was released, the series became a viral hit and churned out more memes than netizens could count. However, once the series began, Kagurabachi became a legitimate success thanks to its epic action and artwork. With several volumes on hand, Kagurabachi is leading the new germination of Shonen Jump, so fans can expect Hokazono to make more appearances in public from here on out.

Want to know more about Kagurabachi? No worries! You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

