Witcher Writer Shares His Anime & Batman Inspirations for Nightmare of the Wolf

Witcher fans have not one but two new projects coming down the pike from Netflix, and both are highly anticipated. The first is the second season of the live-action Witcher series, while the second is the anime take on the franchise, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Nightmare of the Wolf will be based on the story of Vesemir and will tie into the show’s canon, but we still have plenty of questions. That includes what some of the inspirations are for this anime version of The Witcher world, and luckily ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with writer Beau DeMayo to get the lowdown on what anime and superheroes inspired this entry in the franchise.

“Okay, so I grew up on Sailor Moon,” DeMayo said. “I grew up on Gundam Wing. Gundam Wing, to this day, if I cannot sleep… I am a 37-year-old man who will put on a Gundam Wing episode, and so I looked at a lot of Gundam Wing. I looked a lot at Vampire Hunter, Vampire Hunter D… were big influences. Not only in terms of my own writing but also in terms of the anime. In terms of looking at things that existed in that similar world.”

While there are plenty of anime inspirations, there is also a bit of DC in there too, namely the iconic Batman: The Animated Series.

“And then, I’m sitting in a Marvel office and I say this, and I feel like some security guard’s going to descend upon me at any second, but I don’t think there’s anybody who wasn’t born in the eighties or nineties that didn’t grow up on Batman, The Animated Series,” DeMayo said.

We have to agree with him on that one, and we cannot wait to see what the crew has in store for Vesemir’s adventure.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be helmed by Lauren S. Hissrich, written by Beau DeMayo, and animated by Studio Mir, and you can check out the official description for the film below.

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf currently has no release date, but is likely to air before the season 2 of the live-action Witcher series hits Netflix.

Are you excited for Nightmare of the Wolf? Let us know in the comments