More Anime Gear Is Coming to the WWE Thanks to New Day

While there has never been an official World Wrestling Entertainment anime series, that hasn't stopped several wrestlers from wearing their love of all things anime on their sleeves. The likes of Zelina Vega, Ricochet, Omos, and more have strode to the ring wearing gear that pays homage to some of the biggest anime franchises. Of all the wrestlers of the WWE, perhaps none made a bigger splash in these crossover tributes than the New Day. In a past match, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E came to the ring wearing Dragon Ball Z's Saiyan armor. In an exclusive interview at this year's Netflix Geeked Week, Xavier and Kofi confirmed that they'd love to enter the ring wearing new anime attire.

When asked about other professional wrestlers donning anime attire, Xavier Woods started with a hilarious dig, "Welcome guys. We're glad to have you. In terms of anime, there are actually two we'd love to try. The first is Yu Yu Hakusho and the second is Attack on Titan. For Titan, we think we'd do something similar to 'Giant Gonzalez' where we could wear the skin suits like he did but make them more Titan-focused. If we did Yu Yu Hakusho, maybe we'd try the Toguro Brothers but I think I would want to be Yusuke Urameshi." Since Kingston hadn't seen Yu Yu Hakusho before, Woods had a suggestion for his tag-team partner, "I think he'd make a good Hiei."

(Photo: WWE)

The New Anime Day

On top of Xaiver's choices, Kofi had some ideas of his own, "I think I'd want to go with My Hero Academia, there are so many good characters in that like Deku and Bakugo. We honestly wouldn't mind doing Dragon Ball again either, we only dipped our feet in the water when it came to that since there are so many characters." As the New Day continues to be a big part of the WWE, it goes without saying that their love of anime is sure to return via wild new attire, but which franchise it will specifically remain a mystery.

When the pair of superstars were asked if they would like to see a "New Day Anime", they were both extremely on-board. "The answer is always yes. If we could have our pick of studios for the show, we would definitely want the crew behind The Boondocks". Airing on Adult Swim from 2005 to 2014, The Boondocks was initially brought to life by Adelaide Productions for the first three seasons with the fourth season created by Studio Mir. Adelaide might be best known for the likes of Jackie Chan Adventures, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and Godzilla The Series to name a few, while Studio Mir has worked on the likes of X-Men '97, The Legend of Korra, and Harley Quinn. If either studio were to dive into the world of the WWE, they would make for some excellent animators for the New Day.

Why Were The New Day At Geeked Week?

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston clearly have earned their nerd cred but they didn't arrive at Geeked Week to declare that they had joined the casts of Netflix's One Piece and/or Avatar: The Last Airbender. Instead, the New Day members came to help be a part of the show while helping to promote that WWE's Monday Night Raw will be exclusively on Netflix. While a New Day anime hasn't been confirmed, the merging of the two universes might mean that we will one day see Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods receiving their own anime adaptation.