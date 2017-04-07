Hollywood's Your Name Adaptation Loses Minari Director Lee Isaac Chung

✖

If you will recall, Makoto Shinkai's Your Name set its sights on Hollywood not too long ago. It was announced some years back that JJ Abrams was producing an adaptation of the anime film with his Bad Robot Productions umbrella. But as it turns out, the film just hit a snag following a director's exit.

The update comes from Deadline as the trade confirmed Lee Isaac Chung has exited Your Name. The report says the Minari director had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts, so Paramount Pictures is seeking a new filmmaker to adapt the anime.

This is the second director to exit Your Name at this point. For those who do not know, Marc Webb was attached to the film back in early 2019. However, the position did not work out, and Chung was brought in last fall. At that time, it was said Chung had plans to redo the film's script that Emily V. Gordon drafted initially.

At this time, there is no word on when or if Your Name will get off the ground. The original movie did very well overseas and in Japan. The anime managed to overtake Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away to become the top-grossing anime feature globally, but the record wasn't held for long. Spirited Away fought to regain the title before the global record was blown out by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train.

If you have not watched Your Name for yourself, you can find the movie online through retailers like Amazon, iTunes, and more. The film's full synopsis can be read below for more details:

"The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint.

When a dazzling comet lights up the night's sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more; a chance to finally meet. But try as they might, something more daunting than distance prevents them. Is the string of fate between Mitsuha and Taki strong enough to bring them together, or will forces outside their control leave them forever separated?"

What do you think about this director switch-a-roo? Who should handle this adaptation in your opinion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.