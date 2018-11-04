Viral ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Meme Discovers Yugi’s Hair Inspiration

Yu-Gi-Oh! is not only a popular manga and anime series, but card game too. Most of its popularity comes from its great character and monster designs, but fans can’t help but notice how kooky some of them are.

Yugi Moto’s hair has been one of the more hilarious points of conversation for fans of the series, and one viral Tweet has fans rolling because now we have a clear point of “inspiration” for his prickly look.

i’ve finally figured out what yami yugi’s hair is supposed to be pic.twitter.com/Ri6HS1m37c — Xiran Jay 希然 (@XiranJay) November 2, 2018

@XiranJay on Twitter shared a hilarious take on Yami Yugi’s hair when she compared his hair to an autumn colored Sweetgum Tree leaf. This tweet has since gone viral in the short time since it’s publishing, and it’s not hard to see why. Yugi’s hair has been one of the sticky points in the series, and fans have been wondering just where design came from.

Yugi’s hair is one of anime’s fans favorite jokes too as they often point to it as “main character hair.” In some anime series, the characters with the most distinct hair or looks often stand out against bland character designs in crowds. This makes it easier for the series to point out its characters in cede crowds, but it has become a point of ridicule as the trope is used across many anime series.

You may think it’s impossible for Yugi’s hair to stand out in a series full of even wilder hair and monster designs, but it’s why he’s the King of Games. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out what hair products he uses to keep his hair that way.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

With the series currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts.