Viz Media Licenses ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Creator’s New Manga Project

There’s a new manga on the way from the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! this fall!

THE COMIQ, the new project from Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi, was announced as part of Shonen Jump and Viz Media’s New York Comic Con presence this weekend. It’s currently unclear whether this will be an ongoing project or a one-shot manga. It wouldn’t be the first time the creator had released a smaller project.

Other than the name, Viz released a small piece of art and specifically confirmed that the project will premiere in Weekly Shonen Jump — which is pretty typical — later this fall. There’s no definitive release date as of yet.

You can check out the artwork and announcement in the embedded tweet below:

The initial piece of art doesn’t exactly reveal much, but there’s a pretty clear indication that it will feature an artist of some kind. The majority of the piece is taken up by a single blonde-haired person in a hoodie with what appears to be a tablet in one hand and a stylus in the other. A large amount of digital art is produced on such tablets, so given that and the name… well, there seems to be a pattern forming.

For anyone somehow unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of an Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. It was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focused on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It would go on to change rather significantly, getting somewhat more lighthearted given time.

