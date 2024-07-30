Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Casts a Spell With Dark Magician Girl

Yu-Gi-Oh has been introducing all sorts of iconic Duel Monsters over the years, but one awesome cosplay is helping to cast a spell with Dark Magician Girl. Yugi Muto kicked off the Duel Monsters saga of the series with all sorts of memorable cards at his disposal, and Dark Magician was certainly his main icon from the jump. But as the series continued, Yugi started to incorporate other magicians into his deck such as the massively popular Dark Magician Girl seen later. She’s become so popular, in fact, that she eclipsed the reverence for the original incarnation long ago

It’s not hard to imagine why as Dark Magician Girl has played a crucial role in Yugi’s deck ever since he started using the monster during the Battle City saga, and has won many times thanks to the card. As one of the most popular monsters in the franchise overall even all these years (and many anime sequels and spin-offs in the decades since), Dark Magician Girl still ranks high on many fans’ lists of favorites. Helping to further make the case for this is an awesome cosplay from artist elyna_cosplay on Instagram that summons Dark Magician Girl as magically as you’d hope. Check it out:

How to Read and Watch Yu-Gi-Oh!

If you wanted to look into Kazuki Takahashi’s original manga run of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise to catch up with how it all first got started for Yugi, Kaiba, Joey and all of the others all the way from the very beginning, you can now find all chapters of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. As for the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

“Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that’s sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one’s destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn’t long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world.”