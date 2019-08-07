Yu-Gi-Oh Prepares To Duel With This Genderbent Kaiba Cosplay

Most anime franchises seem to include a rival. Goku has Vegeta in Dragon Ball, Midoriya has Bakugo in My Hero Academia, and even Ash Ketchum has his Gary in the world of Pokemon. The universe of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monster is no different as Yugi Moto finds himself pitted against Seto Kaiba, a multi-millionaire who attempts to prove his worth by defeating anyone he can at this Egyptian influenced card game. Now, one cosplayer fan has decided to do an ingenious genderbending interpretation of the anti-hero Kaiba and his deck!

Instagram User EllsNYX shared her recent photo that brings the Duelist to the real world in a brand new way:

Seto Kaiba may be the most influential character to the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise overall, as his company and presence were spread not just throughout Duel Monsters, but in the sequel series as well. In Yu-Gi-Oh GX, Kaiba had bought the Duel Academy that manages to be the focus of this particular season. Following this, in the sequel series Yu-Gi-Oh! 5DS changed the entire city of Domino City into New Domino City. Like an evil Tony Stark, Kaiba used his company and millions of dollars to attempt to change the world and ultimately make him the best duelist in the world.

Kaiba’s deck was most known for his inclusion of the Blue Eyes White Dragon cards, as well as Obilisk the Tormentor, one of the three powerful Egyptian God cards that were found in the series. His technological know-how impacted the series in that his virtual reality tech was used to create life like duel matches where the monsters were able to come to life when played. Needless to say, Kaiba may have been a rival, but his impact on the franchise cannot be ignored.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.