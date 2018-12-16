‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Shuts Down the Holidays With Exclusive Christmas Gear

The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise surprised fans for the holidays recently when they suddenly dropped a yule inspired version of the series’ original opening theme music. But that wasn’t all they had to share.

For a limited time this holiday, interested fans can pick up yule inspired Yu-Gi-Oh! shirts bearing a hilarious twist on an old favorite.

“IT’S TIME TO YULE!” A new exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! shirt design is available now!

"IT'S TIME TO YULE!" A new exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! shirt design is available now!

Only available for a limited time!

Bearing the tagline “It’s Time to Yule!,” which is a reference to the “It’s Time to Duel” often yelled out during the English dubbed version of the original series, the holiday shirts feature various character silhouettes outlined along a Christmas tree design. Along with the silhouettes of various heroes like Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, and Joey Wheeler, there are also shout outs to the series’ famous monsters.

Fans should be able to spot monsters like Kuriboh, Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, and the Blue Eyes White Dragon. There are even the Millennium items scattered throughout for good measure. You can find more information about the holiday Yu-Gi-Oh! shirts at the following link here, and they begin at $23.95 USD in both long and short sleeve variations.

With the series currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, it’s now more popular than ever. Collectors have made the merchandise even more valuable than ever as a result, and now some of the rarest cards in the trading card game are selling for ridiculous amounts.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.