Now You Can Figure Out What Pot of Greed Really Does with this Yu-Gi-Oh Replica

Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh! has become one of the most successful anime and manga franchises ever, and its found a long lasting life with its official trading card game too. With all of the cards printed and introduced over each of the game’s iterations and generations, a few of them have been famous for pretty hilarious reasons, actually. Yu-Gi-Oh has its fair share of in-jokes and memes among fans of the series, and one of the most prominent is for the Pot of Greed, which is a spell card that allows the user to draw 2 cards from the deck to their hand.

It’s a simple spell, but its prevalence in the anime — and its effect being explained in hilarious full detail with each use — has sparked all sorts of jokes in which fans ask, “What does Pot of Greed do?” Now this question has gone to the next level with a cool replica coming from Premium Bandai.

Releasing sometime in April 2020 in Japan, Premium Bandai will be launching a ceramic Pot of Greed replica which will bring the already strange Yu-Gi-Oh design to the real world. Standing at around 9 inches tall, Premium Bandai has given each of the replicas a metallic painting, and is planning to release them for 11,550 yen (or around $105 USD). Its uses are pretty much self-explanatory, but there is a question of whether or not this replica will help you draw two cards.

Pot of Greed’s actual use in the trading card game has hovered around ban lists in official tournament play, but to this day it’s going to be hard to find any other card that’s managed to make a huge name for itself in the anime in such a hilarious way.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.

Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.