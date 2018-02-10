‘Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS’ Director Addresses Its Production Issues

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are pretty dedicated to its series, but even the most dedicated have been having trouble keeping up with the latest series, VRAINS, thanks to its many problems behind the scenes.

Fans were miffed that the series had yet another recap episode, and were wondering what was going on. Even director of the series Asano Katsuya went to Twitter to apologize for another recap episode.

The above tweet translates to:

“To all the fans who look forward to seeing VRAINS every week, I’m very sorry that you had to see a recap again. It must have been very frustrating for some of you. I don’t enjoy seeing recaps in a show that I look forward to every week, either. Once again, I’m very sorry about this.

Some people will probably think that all my apologies won’t improve VRAINS’s production. That said, I think that the state of the show’s production will probably improve, thanks to those recaps we put out. As I’ll probably be reprimanded if I disclose too many details about the show’s production, let’s just say that we’re making progress, little by little.”

While Katsuya’s apology is genuine, fans are still unsure about the state of the series’ upcoming episodes. They’re definitely going to keep a close on the series’ production as it rolls on and view it far more critically, however, now that the director has spoken up about it.

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS is the fifth version of the series following Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V and started airing in 2017. It takes place ten years into the future, where Duel Monsters is played through virtual reality tech. It follows a young boy named Yusaku who is dueling to defeat a mysterious hacker group that has run rampant throughout the virtual world.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.

