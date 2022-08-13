Yu Yu Hakusho Shares First Look at Next Nendoroids

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently in the middle of celebrating its 30th Anniversary, and Good Smile Company has shared the first look at some of the new Nendoroid figures that are coming our way! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 30 long years ago, and as part of the celebration for such a monumental anniversary fans have seen the franchise return in some pretty unexpected ways. With the franchise remaining one of the most popular action releases of all time all these years later, now we also are getting our chance at some merchandise we never got before.

While there had been a Nendoroid figure for Yusuke Urameshi released in the past, Good Smile Company revealed their plans to release new collectible figures for the rest of the core group. The official Twitter account representing the company shared the first look at these prototype Nendoroids now in the works, and while there's still much more work to be done, it's pretty neat to see that new figures based on Kurama, Hiei, and Kazuma Kuwabara are on the way. Check it out below:

The anime isn't likely coming back any time soon, but Yu Yu Hakusho's currently has a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. A joint production between Shueisha, TOHO, and ROBOT, and scheduled to release worldwide in December 2023, Netflix begins to describe their new Yu Yu Hakusho series as such, "The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell."

The synopsis continues with, "Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix." What do you think of these new Yu Yu Hakusho Nendoroids coming our way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!