Fans Are Obsessed With ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ All Over Again

Yu Yu Hakusho is coming back in a big way for its 25th Anniversary, as the series is set to release two new OVA specials bringing back the original series’ staff and voice cast for one more adventure.

The series recently dropped images of the upcoming specials, which will be included in the final part of the special 25th Anniversary Blu-ray, and fans are obsessed with the series all over again.

Often cited as one of the most important action anime of the 90s, the series made a major mark in the West after it became one of the first anime to debut on Adult Swim alongside series like Outlaw Star and Tenchi Muyo! After it ended, the series has gotten much fanfare until now.

It’s no mystery why fans are hyped about the new specials, as it’s the first new bit of anything from the series since it ended all those years ago. The new OVA will be bundled along with the fourth part of its special 25th Anniversary Blu-ray set shipping out October 26 in Japan (which includes the final Demon World arc of the series). But there are some lucky fans that will get to see it as part of a special event in Tokyo October 6.

Covering two different stories, the OVA will adapt “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story that reveals how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga. Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. The cast has even completed the recording sessions for the special too!

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

