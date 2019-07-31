Yu Yu Hakusho’s Hiei Funko Pop Goes On Sale

Yu Yu Hakusho remains one of shonen anime’s classic titles which audiences keep coming back to. After all these years, the supernatural anime has helped usher in a devoted generation of fans, and they show their love when they can. So if you are ready to hype up Hiei, then you better get our your wallet.

After all, the fighter’s exclusive Funko Pop vinyl has gone live, and you can buy it now via Funimation.

As you can see here, Funimation has put up the sales page for its exclusive Hiei figure. The collectible is on sale for for $12.99 before taxes and shipping, but fans are saying the figure’s ornate details are worth the price.

Now’s your chance to snag the Funimation online exclusive @OriginalFunko Pop—Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho! 👉🏽https://t.co/DPc6qfmX3e pic.twitter.com/WljJN9VYUI — Funimation 🧪⚛️ (@FUNimation) July 31, 2019

The Funko figure nails Hiei’s black-and-white hairdo from tips to bangs. The fighter has a purple jewel peeking from behind his bangs, and his narrowed eyebrows prove the man means business. The rest of his outfit is standard thanks to a black sleeveless shirt and tucked-in pants. A navy shadow dragon can be found wrapped around Hiei’s waist, and its glowing red eyes are straight-up scary.

If you want to get this Funko, you will want to nab it while supplies last. The figure will only be solid by Funimation firsthand, and this Funko Pop is just one exclusive the company has unleashed this year. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Funimation put out a silver chrome Funko of Ken Kaneki of Tokyo Ghoul before a similar chrome take on All Might surfaced.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.