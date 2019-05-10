Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Play Announced With First Poster

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the best action manga and anime series of all time, and it’s one of the best series nostalgic anime fans would love to see make a big return. Fans in Japan kind of got this last year when the series return for two new animated specials celebrating the series’ 25th Anniversary, and soon they will be able to enjoy the series in a brand new way as it makes the jump to live-action.

Yu Yu Hakusho will be launching a brand new stage play in Japan later this Summer, and fans will be seeing live-action versions of their fan favorites such as Yusuke, Kuawabara, Hiei and Kurama. Check out the first poster for the play below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Produced by Office ENDLESS is producing the new stage play based on Yu Yu Hakusho, and it will be directed and written by the writer and script supervisor for Tokyo Ghoul’s anime Chuji Mikasano. The play will be running at Tokyo’s Theater 1010 from August 28th to September 2nd, then will shift to Osaka’s Morinomiya Piloti Hall September 4-8th, then to Fukuoka’s Momochi Palace September 10-12, and Aichi’s Ichinomiya Community Hall September 20-22.

The live-action cast for the play has been confirmed as well with Tsubasa Sakiyama as Yusuke Urameshi, Naoya Goumoto as Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiroki Suzuki as Kurama, Shohei Hashimoto as Hiei, Mirai as Keiko Yukimura, Mio Kadoshima as Atsuko Urameshi, Yuka Hirata as Botan, Kenta Nitta as Gouki, Elizabeth Marry as Genkai, and Hirofumi Araki as Koenma.

Yu Yu Hakusho was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1990. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a return OVA special featuring the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. Covering two different stories, the OVA adapts “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story revealing how Kurama and Hiei first met, and “All or Nothing,” the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga which sees Yusuke and the gang try and solve a major terrorist crisis.

