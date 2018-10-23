New ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Anime Shares Never-Before-Seen Stills

Yu Yu Hakusho knows how to drop big surprises, and the anime will do so again soon. Despite years away from the animation scene, the iconic shonen is making a comeback this fall, and a few stills for Yu Yu Hakusho‘s anime specials have gone live.

Over on Twitter, the brand-new images began circulating amongst fans, and they’ve seen taken over the anime fandom’s conversation. After all, when you have a short-haired Kurama before you, how else are you meant to react?

As you can see below, a total of eight stills were released, and they seem to be split between Yu Yu Hakusho‘s two specials. The first set is centered around Kurama and Hiei while the second hones in on Yusuke and a few others.

New screencaps from the upcoming “Yu Yu Hakusho” OVA episodes Two Shots and Noruka Soruka. It will be bundled with the fourth part of the anime’s 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Box collection; on sale October 26th (Studio Pierrot) //t.co/JLSc1tjHDN pic.twitter.com/utUNZcnO6u — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) October 23, 2018

The images don’t give away much of anything, but they do show fans what Yu Yu Hakusho will look like after all these years. The anime is looking cleaner than ever before, and these stills are already putting fans through their nostalgic paces. Seeing Hiei in all his aloof glory again is enough to emotionally whiplash some fans, and Kurama’s short hair will get fans cooing soon enough.

As the demon pictured in the anime’s first still set… well, the Spirit Detectives will take care of him soon enough.

The second set of stills is more relaxed than the first, and it highlights plenty of familiar faces. Hiei is seen along with Kurama, and they are joined by Yusuke Urameshi as expected. Other characters like Kazume Kuwabara and Koenma can be spotted as well, so fans are excited to be reunited with the gang soon enough.

Currently, Yu Yu Hakusho is slated to release its special two-part anime OVA this week. Japan will get the episodes on shelves starting October 26 when the anime releases its latest 25th anniversary box set.

So, are you looking forward to this shonen comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.