Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas Collection Surfaces Online

It seems every sneaker brand is on the hunt for an anime collaboration, and over the past few years, some major drops have gone down. From One Piece to Naruto and Dragon Ball, some of the industry's biggest IPs have been given their own kicks. And according to a new report, it seems like Yu-Gi-Oh is about to get its own tribute courtesy of Adidas.

The update comes from Modern Notoriety as the site learned Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas was on its way. A slew of product photos surfaced from the special collaboration, and honestly? These peeks have fans ready to risk their whole wallets.

As you can see above, the collection borrows from Adidas' early '00s profiles as their Y2K heritage aligns with Yu-Gi-Oh itself. After all, creator Kazuki Takahashi saw the series rise to fame at the end of the 1990s, and it became a global phenomenon at the turn of the millennium. Shoes like the Reptossage and ADI2000 are shown in this collection. So if you want sandals or sneakers, you are good to go here.

When it comes to artwork, the two sneakers feature the artwork of Yugi and the Dark Magician or Kaiba and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The white sneakers will feature some clever nods to Yu-Gi-Oh throughout, but their biggest tribute comes by way of the trading card key art printed on the leather exterior. The collection will also highlight these two monsters with its Reptossage slides, so fans can celebrate their favorite Duel Monster even on the go.

At this point, there is no word on when Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas will go live, but the street date for these kicks is listed as 2022. No pricing has been shared either, but given Adidas' current price point, fans can expect to pay at least $100 USD for these kicks.

What do you think about this latest Adidas collaboration? Would you care to cop a pair of these kicks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.