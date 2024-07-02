Yu-Gi-Oh Voice Actress Katsue Miwa Dies at 80

Today, the anime fandom is mourning the loss of a talented star. Reports from Japan have confirmed the death of Katsue Miwa. The veteran voice actress was 80 years old.

If you do not know Katsue by name, you will know some of her roles. In fact, Yu-Gi-Oh houses one of the actress’ biggest gigs in anime. After all, Katsue voices Mokuba Kaiba in the anime, and the recurring character remains a fave with fans to this day.

For those who don’t recall Mokuba, the boy is the younger brother of Seto Kaiba, and he is his brother’s number one fan. When Mokuba and Yugi first meet, well – things don’t go over great. Mokuba is nothing more than a brat towards Yugi as he tries to get revenge for his brother’s recent defeat. But as the series goes forward, Mokuba’s determined personality begins to shine as he learns from his brother.

Katsue brought Mokuba to life with ease, and the Yu-Gi-Oh fandom is celebrating her work in light of her death. Of course, the voice actress did more work in anime outside of Yu-Gi-Oh. Over the years, Katsue starred in a slew of impressive titles including Dr. Slump, Dragon Ball, Hell Girl, One Piece, and more.

Our thoughts are with Katsue’s loved ones during this difficult time.