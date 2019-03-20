New ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Duel Disk Replica Shares First Look

If you ever wondered what it would be like to ditch your smartwatch for a Duel Disk, then one company is here to help. Thanks to Bandai, the brand’s Proplica branch is ready to begin pre-sales for their upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise, and fans got their first look at the item at last.

And, once you see the Duel Disk in question yourself, you will get why fans are asking Bandai to take all of their money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, a trailer for Proplica’s life-sized Duel Disk was released and gave fans a look at the item. The piece, which was announced back in December, is the most detailed Duel Disk to be sold yet and comes packed with all sorts of bonuses.

The replica has plenty of features which fans will love. Not only is the high-quality prop scaled life size, but it has a built-in counter display and even plays music from the anime.

Oh, and it will act as a portable Kaiba radio for you fans. The Duel Disk plays some of the character’s iconic dialogue and lights up as well.

As you can see in the video above, the life-sized piece will make any fan channel their inner Seto Kaiba. The surprisingly streamlined design would make the tech heir impressed despite his best intentions. However, it will come at a cost. The Duel Disk is slated to hit shelves in January 2020 for a whopping $200 before taxes and shipping. However, if you take your Duel Monsters really seriously, then this disk might be the investment you’ve be waiting to make.

So, would you be willing to cash out for this kind of Kaiba Corps tech? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment