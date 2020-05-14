Two Yu-Gi-Oh Actors Just Married One Another

✖

It seems congratulations are in order for two Yu-Gi-Oh voice actors as they have tied the knot. The news of the nuptials came out this week as talent agencies fro both Tomoaki Maeno and Mikako Komatsu confirmed the pair had wed. Now, fans are sending the Yu-Gi-Oh actors their best wishes as they enjoy being newlyweds at a rather strange time.

For those who do not know the actor by name, you will know their characters in Yu-Gi-Oh ZEXAL. Kotori Miyuki was played by Mikako Komatsu upon its release, and the heroine was often shown in the anime. As one of the show's lead supports, Kotori acted as Yuma's best friend, and she differentiated herself by not being a duelist like so many others in the series.

As for Tomoaki Maeno, the actor voiced Orbital 7 in Yu-Gi-Oh ZEXAL. The robot was a companion to Kite Tenjo and helped his partner find Number cards. This robot did not appear as often as Kotori in the anime, but his brief appearances raked in the laughs. Fans are now wondering if the voice actors met for the first time while recording on Yu-Gi-Oh ZEXAL, and if that is the case, it seems the anime is surprisingly good at fostering love.

Sadly, Yu-Gi-Oh ZEXAL didn't help the couple get close which is no surprise since the actors' characters were always at odds. Orbital 7 threw major shade at Yuma on the regular which Kotori did not approve of. If the two characters were interacting, it was to slam one another, but the actor managed to look past their roles and see one another. So in the plot twist of the decade, it seems Kotori and Orbital 7 are now husband and wife.

Have you sent your congratulations to the happy couple? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

