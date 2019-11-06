Yu-Gi-Oh Clip Proves How Savage Kaiba Really Was

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh, the anime has had its highs and lows. The huge franchise covers all kinds of content from trading cards to films and manga, but the anime is what caught attention from the start. To make things even better, the show has an interesting history with its English dubs with translations flying all over the place. As of late, some of these dubbed clips have hit the Internet with viral fame thanks to their outlandish drama, and another one has hit Twitter running.

Over on social media, an account known as themattcastro shared a clip from Yu-Gi-Oh. The reel, which heralds from the original series, shows off Kaiba in all of his no-chill glory. The duelist is in the midst of a big fight, and Kaiba makes it clear he will do whatever it takes to win…

Even if that does mean killing some people and taking their souls.

The clip begins with Kaiba facing off with Dartz. The baddie has been trying to resurrect The Great Leviathan for some time, and Kaiba went so far as to team up with Yami Yugi to stop the guy. However, the duel took a turn when Dartz revealed one of his cards held the souls of characters like Mai, Pegasus, and Yugi.

While Yami stopped his part in the fight after the reveal, Kaiba kept on going. Not only does he refer to the hostages as a dweeb army, but he asks if the gang is supposed to make him afraid.

“No,” Dartz answers. “Not unless destroying an innocent soul concerns you.”

“Nah. As a president of a major corporation, I have to do that every day,” Kaiba says before going on to wreck Dartz.

Of course, the savage quip has got fans dying, and old-school fans are praising Kaiba for the slick comeback. They may have enjoyed the barb when watching Yu-Gi-Oh as a kid, but time has made the jab all the more intense. And despite his surly attitude, clips like this are making Kaiba one of more beloved characters from the anime’s old-school days.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.