10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in March 2026

2026 is off to an exciting start as the winter season lineup introduces fans to some of the greatest anime ever and has an exciting list of upcoming series for the rest of the year. Some of the season’s biggest series include the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. Not only that, but many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts right after their debut. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, the streaming giant Netflix introduces its own slate of new releases each month.

Acclaimed anime such as Love Through a Prism and Cosmic Princess Kaguya, which became major hits this year, and there’s more to look forward to each month. Not only that, but there is no shortage of incredible anime shows and films in Netflix’s library, with most of them streaming exclusively on the platform. Instead of focusing on the entire seasonal lineup each year, the streaming giant only hosts a limited number of new shows and films. Now that March is finally here, we have just the perfect list of ten anime, including series and films, for you to watch this month.

10) Sirius the Jaeger

Image Courtesy of P.A. Works

Released in 2018, this Netflix original ends the first season on a major cliffhanger, only to leave viewers hanging for a second season. The story is set in the 1930s, following a young werewolf (Sirius) named Yuliy, a member of a vampire-hunting group called the Jaegers.

The group’s latest mission brings them to Japan to stop a group of vampires who have been causing chaos in the shadows in order to look for an ancient relic. The anime will leave the platform on April 6th, 2026, and there wouldn’t be no way to legally stream it anymore, so now is the perfect chance to stream it.

9) Mob Psycho 100

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

This anime will be removed from the platform on May 22nd, 2026, despite its popularity and critical acclaim. The series is based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man, following eight-grader Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob.

Although he wants to keep his destructive psychic abilities hidden from the world, things don’t always go the way one wants. Hoping to keep his powers honed, he works under Arataka Reigen, who wants to make use of Mob’s unique abilities and helps him navigate through personal struggles.

8) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Just like Sirius the Jaeger, Forest of Piano is exclusive to Netflix, and fans won’t be able to stream it legally after September 28th, 2026. This coming-of-age anime is based on the award-winning manga by Makoto Isshiki. The story follows Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district and finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest.

His raw talent caught the attention of Sosuke Ajino, a former piano prodigy turned teacher, who takes the boy under his wing. Along with Kai, his classmate Shuehei Amamiya, the son of a famous pianist, also hopes to pursue his dream of becoming a great pianist.

7) Wind Breaker

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

Netflix will be adding the first season of the anime to its library on March 2nd, 2026, and the second season might be added in a few months. The anime is considered one of the most acclaimed school action series, following a group of high school boys who do everything they can to protect their town.

Sakura Haruka, a delinquent student who has been shunned by everyone around him for his appearance, leaves his home and joins Furin High School in a new town. He plans to climb the ladder by becoming the strongest, but soon realizes that the school, infamous for causing trouble, is protecting the town from local gangs.

6) Lost in Starlight

Image Courtesy of Climax Studios

Lost in Starlight is the first globally released Korean anime film, streaming exclusively on the platform, and the visuals are incredibly beautiful. Set in the year 2050, the story blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic, along with a soothing soundtrack, which is a core part of the story.

The story focuses on Nan-young, an astronaut who dreams of leading the next Mars Expedition Project. After failing to make the cut despite having the talent, she visits Korea and meets Jay, a former musician who abandoned his dream and is now repairing vintage audio equipment. As the story continues, the two embrace their dreams while also dealing with their growing feelings, even though they will have to part soon.

5) Witch Watch

Image Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

This heartwarming and hilarious anime is based on Kenta Shinohara’s acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump manga. Witches, ogres, tengus, vampires, and werewolves, this series has everything you can expect from an intriguing fantasy series. Morihito Otogi is a seemingly ordinary high school student who hides his identity as an ogre.

The story begins as he learns about the return of his childhood friend, Nico Wakatsuki, a young witch who spent several years training to become stronger in the Holy Land of Witches. After learning that her life will be in danger not long from now, Morihito agrees to become her familiar and lives with her as the dow stuggles to fit into human society.

4) Gintama

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

After more than 20 years since the anime was released, this beloved classic anime series made its Netflix debut in January this year. Based on Hideaki Sorachi’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the anime released in several seasons and films over the years. Even now, this hilarious gag comedy series still maintains keeps rising on popularity as fans can’t get enough of the daily shenanigans of Gintoki Sakata and his friends.

However, as the story continues, it gets more complex and deeper, often highlighting the brutality of living in a corrupt world that was formed after the ancient invasion.

3) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This original story is written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shojo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more. Set in the 1990s, the anime follows the journey of Lili Ichijouin. In hopes of pursuing her dream to become an artist, she travels alone from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in London.

However, her parents have given her the ultimatum that she must stay at the top of her grade, or she will be dragged back home. As she struggles to settle in a new place, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student who is hiding his fair share of secrets.

2) Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

This original anime film features a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. It’s also the directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, the director of the opening sequences for popular anime series, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man.

The story follows two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, where dreams and hopes come together.

1) 100 Meters

Image Courtesy of Rock n Roll Mountain

Based on Uoto’s acclaimed manga, the anime film hit Japanese theaters in September 2025 before making its Netflix debut and becoming a massive hit. The story centers around Togashi, a natural prodigy who has always effortlessly won every 100-meter race.

However, his life takes a turn when he meets a transfer student, Komiya, who wants to follow the same passion as him. Togashi realizes Komiya’s talent and takes Komiya under his wing. Several years after graduating, the two meet again as rivals on the track as they pursue their goal.

