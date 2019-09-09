Thanos Summons Exodia in This Brilliant Yu-Gi-Oh x Avengers Crossover

If this year has proved anything, it is that Thanos is one gnarly foe to face down. Avengers: Infinity War stressed how dangerous Thanos was with his damning destruction of the universe, and its follow-up this spring did not different. Now, one fan has decided to level up the Avengers: Endgame villain, and they did it with everyone’s worst nightmare.

Well, every Yu-Gi-Oh player’s worst nightmare. There is nothing more terrifying than facing down Exodia, but imagine the fear you’d feel if it was Thanos summoning the beast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, an artist decided to share their take on what Yu-Gi-Oh would be like mashed up. A user known as Emory who runs the website Human For Scale gave their impressive take which sees Thanos donning a golden Duel Disk rather than his hard-fought Infinity Gauntlet.

In the foreground, Thanos can be seen all decked out in his usual armor which Marvel Studios made famous. He has a Duel Disk in hand, but if you look closely, it is a hybrid of sorts. As this is Thanos, the villain has simply attached the tech to his Gauntlet, so he has the power of the Infinity Gems and Duel Monsters on his side.

If you look in close, you will see that Thanos has already summoned Exodia given the cards on his disk. Behind him, the hulking monster can be seen shackled in armor, and his fierce expression matches the one Thanos has. Exodia makes the crossover even more terrifying as he holds up two fingers to snap just like Thanos did before wiping half of all existence into nothingness.

This is not the first time fans have made the Avengers and Yu-Gi-Oh comparison, but this is one of the most terrifying adaptations. Now, fans can only imagine how heroes like Captain America would have dealt with Exodia, but the best case scenario is that Yugi Muto would have come through in his own mash-up to help the team.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.