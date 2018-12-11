‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Theme Song Holiday Remix Says “It’s Time to Yule”

The holiday season is upon us, and brands are cozying up to Christmas lovers in any way they can. From sales to kitschy jingles, retailers will do whatever it takes to ring in some holiday cheer, and Yu-Gi-Oh! just took that dedication to a whole new level.

After all, the franchise just released a holiday remix of its theme song, and fans will never be ready to duel the same again.

Over on Youtube, Yu-Gi-Oh! piqued interest after the official account posted a new video. The clip runs just over two minutes, but it will be the best use of time for anime fans this month. The series did just shake up its original theme, and the track is appropriately titled “It’s Time to Yule”. And, no — this isn’t a joke.

As you can see above, the remixed single is a thing of beauty. The track comes off as a mix between “Jingle Bells” and Trans Siberian Orchestra. A slew of ad libs can be heard throughout the track telling listeners it is time to y-y-y-yule, and diehard fans will want this EDM track on loop this holiday season.

If you really love this anime pun, there is a way you can take it with you on the go. Yu-Gi-Oh! has released some exclusive holiday shirts bearing the tagline. Offered in both men and women sizes, Yu-Gi-Oh! is selling “It’s Time to Yule” shirts that are printed green. An array of Duel Monsters appear on the shirt to make up a Christmas tree, and Yugi tops the whole thing as his styled hair stands in for the tree’s topper.

For anyone somehow unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of an Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. It was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment.