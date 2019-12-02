Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Creates Custom Card to Celebrate the Holidays

When it comes to the holidays, you can get as creative as you want with your gifts. Whether you make it from scratch or wait in line to buy it, a gift sought out with love is worth more than words can convey. For anime lovers, they are always down to get merchandise, but one Yu-Gi-Oh fan decided to do things a little bit differently.

Over on Reddit, fans were introduced to a fan who decided to get a little crafty for the holidays. The user known as everything-is-good made a custom Duel Monsters card for his siblings, and the piece is basically a masterpiece.

Not even Exodus would want to step to this card. Just one look at this custom card’s stats is enough to make any trainer throw in the towel!

As you can see above, the Yu-Gi-Oh card is called The Bros. With its star rank maxed out, this purple card features artwork of three brothers sitting together upon a throne. Surrounded by loads of riches, the trio looks real smug thanks to all of their success.

The card’s artwork also gives each of the brothers a makeover. Not only are their clothes changed around, but they have some very different hair styles. One of them is even rocking Yugi’s bangs, so you know they mean business.

While this custom card will not be valid for tournament matches, it is definitely a clever gift to share. This card will bring together the family in a way Yu-Gi-Oh never could before. The brothers have become a part of the franchise thanks to this card, so we’re thinking this Redditor has won the holidays for his family, hands down.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.