Grandfather Goes Viral for Epic Yu-Gi-Oh Takedown

When it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh, fans are ready to duel at a moment’s notice. If you are not ready to fight Seto Kaiba at the drop of the hat, then you are doing something wrong. As players continue to fold themselves into the Yu-Gi-Oh sphere, more and more of them are gaining attention online. But thanks to one video, fans will never be able to get one elderly TCG player out of their heads.

Over on Reddit, a video was shared by the user Eric Buckton which has gone viral. The clip showcases an older man playing a round of Duel Monsters, and his sassy takedown of one poor player has the Internet is stitches.

So if Kaiba knows what is good for him, the entitled heir won’t go mocking this older player lest he gets his Blue-Eyes White Dragon smacked down.

As you can see above, the video begins with the grandfather’s opponent finishing his turn. When it is time for the older man to go, he is ready to send his enemy to the Shadow Realm. A simple card flip seemingly ruins his opponent’s strategy, and the man finishes his rebuff with a perfectly timed pose.

According to the one who posted this video, the grandfather’s play activated Storming Mirror Force. The move is one of the oldest in the TCG book, and it works ever to this day. EricBuckton also confirmed this older player got into Yu-Gi-Oh because of his grandson. Now, he is known as a good duelist by fans which has turned him into a local celebrity of sorts. And judging by this video, it seems the grandfather has some more tricks up his deck should you decided to challenge him to a duel.

How badly do you want to d-d-d-duel this grandfather now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.