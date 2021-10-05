Yu-Gi-Oh Launches New Campaign Geared Towards Gen-Z

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades at this point, and the franchise is still as popular as ever. From its trading cards to its latest anime, Yu-Gi-Oh has lots backing it up even after all these years. Still, the franchise remains a nostalgic sweet spot for fans, and Konami wants to bring new lifeblood into the community. So as it turns out, Yu-Gi-Oh is launching a promo campaign with Gen-Z in mind.

Not long ago, Konami confirmed this sort of campaign is in the works. The team says it is partnering with new industries to market itself to Gen-Z, and this focused campaign marks the anime’s first pitch to the up-and-coming generation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today’s youth are edgy, expressive, and bold in their fashion statements. These new collaborations will entertain our fans while providing a creative and authentic way to express themselves and their affection for the Yu-Gi-Oh brand,” Jennifer Coleman, Vice President, Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media, shared with fans in a new statement.

“As Yu-Gi-Oh prepares to celebrate its 25th Anniversary, we believe that the franchise needs to cover a broader swath in the market and these new deals will allow a generation of young adult fans to interact with the brand in ways that have never before been possible.”

With Gen-Z in mind, Yu-Gi-Oh is partnering with tons of brands to make its new collections pop. Hypland, Madrid Skatebboards, PSD Underwear, and Tuned in Tokyo are just some of the licensing deals on the horizon. Everything from clothes to decor and accessories will be pushed to Gen-Z in the next year. So if you see new faces pop up in the Yu-Gi-Oh fandom, don’t be too surprised!

What do you think about Konami’s new campaign for Yu-Gi-Oh? Do you think it will pan out with fans? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.