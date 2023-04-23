World's Rarest Yu-Gi-Oh Card Earns Crazy Bids as Online Auction Begins

These days, it seems like trading cards and the secondhand market swing from minute to minute. Between Pokemon and Magic the Gathering, rare cards can go for a lot of coin. The same goes for Yu-Gi-Oh as the anime's trading card collection has some rare gems. Right now, the world's rarest Yu-Gi-Oh card is up for sale, and it has already racked up some wild bids in just a couple of days.

If you did not know, eBay is hosting an online auction for a one-of-a-kind Yu-Gi-Oh card. Last week, the fandom learned the rare card 'Tyler the Great Warrior' card was going to auction. The unique card has never hit auction before, but for years, the TCG community has listed the official card as one of the rarest in Yu-Gi-Oh lore. So of course, you can see why fans threw money at the auction as soon as it went live.

Currently, the eBay auction has more than six days left to go, and it has earned bids upwards of $160,000 USD. In fact, the card crossed $100,000 in the first hour of its auction. Bids began at $70,000 and quickly racked higher. At of this article's release, the Yu-Gi-Oh auction has garnered over $160,000 in bids, and there is almost a week left to go before the auction ends.

Of course, this kind of cash is relatively low compared to other major card sellers. However, there is still more time for Yu-Gi-Oh fans to bid in. According to eBay, this one-of-a-kind card is being sold by its original owner, and Tyler Gressle admits it is time to part with this card. He received the card from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi in 2005. At the time, Gressle was facing a rare type of cancer, and he wanted nothing more than to get his very own Yu-Gi-Oh card. Takahashi drafted several different designs before landing on 'Tyler the Great Warrior', and the card has been the stuff of legend ever since.

Thankfully, Gressle is doing well these days, and he has held on to his rare Yu-Gi-Oh card until now. This auction promises to donate a portion of proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, so collectors can rest easy knowing their bids will benefit a noble cause. So if you want to put your own money into the pot, you can check out the Yu-Gi-Oh auction on eBay right here.

What do you think about this latest Yu-Gi-Oh auction? Would you care to bid on this card if you had the cash on hand?