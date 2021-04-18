Yu-Gi-Oh Goes Viral After a Wife Auctions Cheating Husband's Card Collection

✖

When it comes to trading cards, fans can spent years if not decades sizing up their collection with top pulls. From Pokemon to baseball cards, the trend is coming alive these days, and Yu-Gi-Oh is feeling the heat. And now, it seems one stellar collection is up for sale online, but the collector in question didn't put the cards up themselves.

According to a report from Sora News 24, the whole thing is unfolding on Yahoo! Auctions in Japan. The card collection is all focused on Yu-Gi-Oh, and it includes quite a few rare pieces. However, the woman selling the card collection says the pulls belong to her husband, and she is selling them after he cheated on her.

"This is my first listing on Yahoo! Auctions. As an act of revenge against my husband for cheating on me, I have decided to sell his collection. The items are unopened, so I’d be happy if I can get a good price for these… The boxes have been on a shelf with a cover over them, so they aren’t even dusty. I don’t have much familiarity with collectible card games, but to my untrained eyes the items have no damage or tearing, so please accept their condition as-is," the poster tote.

The listing includes 26 boxes of Yu-Gi-Oh cards, and most of them are still unopened. Several of the packs date back to the first days of Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards. You can find Magic Ruler, Mythological Age, Curse of Anubis, and more in this lot. The auction pushed forward to bids of nearly $65,000 USD, and it has since ended for one lucky buyer. So if you ever thought about cheating on the heart of the cards, well - maybe don't do it.

