‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Fans Want To Snap Off With This Infinity Gauntlet Duel Disk

When it comes to power cheats, there are some items you got to have. Game Sharks did the trick for gamers long after the Konami Code showed up. For fans of Yu-Gi-Oh!, a solid deck with Exodia chilling to the side gave a solid chance at victory, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its own catch all. There is a reason Thanos wanted the Infinity Gauntlet so bad, and it seems one fan has taken the glove a step too far.

After all, nothing good can come from an Infinity Gauntlet-style Duel Disk that comes complete with the five pieces of Exodia. However, that doesn’t mean fans won’t want to snap it.

Over on Reddit, fans began buzzing when a photo was posted of a custom-made Duel Disk. The image, which can be seen below, shows what the terribly powerful combo of Exodia and the Infinity Gems might look like.

As you can see, the Duel Disk is set into a gauntlet that looks just like the golden won worn by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. However, the sleek piece has the sections of Exodia put into play, and Yu-Gi-Oh! fans know what that means. With the legendary card assemble, it is an automatic game over for whoever is playing against this Duel Disk’s player, and that means it is timing for another (Life Points) decimation.

With Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, this clever mash-up has resurfaced to some serious hype, and it isn’t hard to think of ways to make your own Infinity Gauntlet TCG accessory. However, if you wait a bit, an actual replica of Seto Kaiba’s Duel Disk will be going on sale, and the pricey purchase will have diehard fans ready to d-d-d-d-duel.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment.

