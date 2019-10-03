Hilarious Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Gives Celtic Guardian Some Renaissance Fair Vibes

Yu-Gi-Oh! has an enormous number of “duel monsters” to its name, with more and more creatures, traps, and spells being added to the overall card collection on a regular basis. While there are a cornucopia of different strategies and decks for players to employ, there were a handful of monsters that fell within the deck of the top duelist of the anime franchise, Yugi Moto. One of Yugi’s favorite cards came in the form of Celtic Guardian, a monster that might not have been as powerful as the Egyptian Gods or the Blue Eyes White Dragon, but still managed to hold a place in Moto’s heart all the same. Now, one cosplayer has managed to bring this duel monster to life!

Reddit User KidKapelski didn’t just show off his Celtic Guardian cosplay in style, he wore it to a Renaissance Fair, blending the world of anime with the world of the past, showing that even a Duel Monster can blend in when it really needs to:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned earlier, the Celtic Guardian isn’t one of the strongest monsters around in this popular card game, but he is a “go to” for Yugi as he journeyed down the path of becoming the greatest duelist in the world while simultaneously sharing head space with an ancient pharaoh who is attempting to assist him in dodging the “Shadow Realm”. The Guardian appeared numerous times in the initial anime series, even managing to make appearances in the subsequent sequel series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, specifically the monsters, usually exist in a “star system” that determines how powerful or weak they are. The attack and defense power of the Celtic Guardian may not stand up in comparison to some of the bigger and meaner monsters of the game, which require “sacrifices” to bring to the table, but it’s one of the more powerful “basic” creatures. With an attack strength of 1400, and a defense of 1200, it’s no wonder that it is a favorite of Yugi’s in his journeys.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings the world fo Yu-Gi-Oh! to the world of the Renaissance Fair? Who is your favorite duel monster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Duel Monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.