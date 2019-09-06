Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Shows Off Their Solid Gold Millennium Puzzle

One of the main cruxes of the first series of Yu-Gi-Oh!, which followed the young boy Yugi Moto as he struggled both with housing an ancient Egyptian pharaoh within his body and constant external Duel Monsters games, was the idea of the Millennium items. Originally created in order to keep the “Shadow Games” in check, the seven gold plated items found their way into a struggle where Yugi faced off against several opponents in order to determining the fate of the world. Now, one fan has shared their real life interpretation of the Millennium Puzzle that just so happens to be crafted from solid gold!

Reddit User Enschway shared the smaller interpretation of Yugi Moto’s most powerful and important item, which allows the young duelist to swap his mind with the more powerful and seasoned duelist that is the pharaoh:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, this is a much tinier version of the anime’s Millennium Puzzle, as that necklace was big enough to almost seem like a hindrance to Yugi as he wrapped it around his neck. Would a fan actually have a life sized, gold plated version of the anime item, we’d imagine said Duelist enthusiast would be too busy living the high life to be posting pictures of it on the internet.

Aside from the Millennium Puzzle that Yugi wielded in the franchise, there were several other items that allowed access to ancient Egyptian magic that other characters, both good and evil, wielded at their discretion. The other six items in the set included the Millennium Eye, the Millennium Scale, the Millennium Ring, the Millennium Rod, the Millennium Key, and the Millennium necklace. All seven of these items were amazingly powerful and nefarious forces within the franchise were constantly attempting to collect them all to bend the magic, and the world, to their whims.

What do you think of this real life, gold plated version of the Millennium Puzzle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Duel Monsters!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance. Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.

Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.