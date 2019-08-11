Yu-Gi-Oh: Funko Pop Releases Blue-Eyes White Dragon Bundle

It has been too long since Yu-Gi-Oh revisited its heyday on the small screen. While the series lives on with new anime projects, fans have not seen Seto Kaiba or Yugi Muto in quite some time. More importantly, it has been too long since fans last saw a Blue-Eyes White Dragon, but Yu-Gi-Oh has not forgotten the nostalgic beast.

After all, Yu-Gi-Oh just teamed up with Funko to make a whole bundle for the Duel Monster, and it is up for sale now.

Recently, Funko informed fans of its new set of Pop bundles. One of them happened to be themed around Yu-Gi-Oh, and it is dedicated to all things Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Currently available at BoxLunch, the Funko Pop bundle includes a t-shirt and collectible vinyl figure. The items are housed in a dark box with a cartoon version of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon on it. This same image is screen printed on the t-shirt housed in the bundle; The shirt meshes together some grey-and-blue tones to honor Kaiba’s go-to Duel Monster, so fans will be happy to wear it.

Of course, the Funko Pop included is the Blue-Eyes White Dragon fans will remember. It has a shiny metallic finish, and the figure did not skimp on any teeth or talons. This creature looks terrifying, and fans will be happy to add the Duel Monster to their collection with this bundle if they’ve not bought one separately already.

If you are interested in getting this Yu-Gi-Oh bundle, it is a BoxLunch exclusive. You can find more details about the item through the store’s website here where the Funko bundle is currently on sale for under $24 USD.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

