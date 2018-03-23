‘Hellboy’ Creator Tries His Hand At ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’

There isn’t a lot that would connect Yu-Gi-Oh! to Hellboy. Aside from the series being graphic titles, there isn’t much connecting the two franchises to one another, but they do share a special bond. Yugi Muto and Hellboy may not have things in common, but their creators absolutely do.

After all, Kazuki Takahashi is a big fan of Hellboy, and Mike Mignola is pretty fond of Duel Monsters as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artists have paid homage to each others’ series in the past. A fan on Twitter wanted to remind everyone that Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hellboy have done a crossover of sorts. Mignola and Takahasi have traded fan-art with one another after all.

The artwork which Mignola did for Yu-Gi-Oh! looks pretty spot on to what Takahashi can do. The comic creator drew Yami with Hellboy as the pair team up. The black-and-white sketch shows Yami almost blending into Hellboy’s shadow, and Yugi’s Millennium Puzzle is seen tying the pair together. The simple fan-art not only shows Mignola can do a solid manga mock-up, but his attention to detail with Yami proves he is a big fan of the Duel Master.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.

