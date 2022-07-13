Shonen Jump Veteran Pens Kazuki Takahashi's Best Memorial Yet

The anime world is still reeling from the loss of the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi, who passed away earlier this month. Discovered to have drowned while apparently snorkeling, not just fans of his anime franchise are heartbroken, but many manga creators and companies that have worked with the prolific artist in the past have mourned and shared their thoughts on his life. Now, Jyoji Morikawa, the creator the legendary boxing anime series Hajime no Ippo, has shared a beautiful memorial that touches upon his thoughts on the work and life of his departed friend.

Unfortunately, Morikawa had to deliver a similar tribute when it came to another departed fellow mangaka last year when Berserk's Kentaro Miura had tragically passed as well. Taking the opportunity to share his experiences with Takahashi, Jyoji penned a heartfelt tribute to his deceased friend, with some of the excerpts reading as such that delve into the past they shared at an earlier age:

"He had the makings of a genius who could use his right hand to plot the image in his head directly on the paper. I was so envious of that talent and thought it was such a waste that I would say, "If you applied yourself more, you could make it big, you know." To which he would always respond, "Me and you are different Manga-Kun." He called me "Manga-Kun" just because I did things slow and steady. I have to wonder what his personal relationships were like."

In his final words for the memorial, Morikawa took the opportunity to once again praise the work of his departed friend, following his admiration for the times that they shared as nearly penniless artists seeking to make it big, in which they both definitely did:

"I think it's taboo to open a deceased person's computer unless you're family, but what was the last thing that Yu-Gi-Oh left behind? I'm almost certain that what's stored in there is a card – a card that makes you jealous and makes you lament the waste it's going to. It's a card called talent. Rest in Peace."

Yu-Gi-Oh! remains a force within the world of anime, spawning plenty of anime seasons and manga stories over the years, along with real-life tournaments that continue to be played to this day. Takahashi will most certainly be missed.

Via Shin Horoko