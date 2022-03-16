Yu-Gi-Oh! Announces New Manga All About Monsters and Lore

Yu-Gi-Oh has been churning out new content for decades at this point, and it isn’t planning on stopping any time soon. These days, all eyes are on the card game as titles like Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel have made it more accessible than ever. And after years of begging, our Duel Monsters are about to get their own manga that dives into their juicy lore.

The update went live after the fan-site Yu-Gi-Oh Starlight caught wind of the announcement. It turns out the franchise is ready to put out a special new manga, and it will share the tales of several Yu-Gi-Oh cards including their lore and origin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can imagine, fans are geeking out about the reveal, but that is all the information we have for now. It seems V-Jump will house this new manga, so fans can expect monthly updates once the series debuts. At this time, we’re not sure when Yu-Gi-Oh will launch this new series, but current reports suggest it will kick off in April 2022.

READ MORE: New Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Drops Latest Production Details | New Yu-Gi-Oh Game Is Topping the Steam Charts | Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Summons Exodia in This Terrifyingly Perfect Short

This new series will be a treat for fans who have always wanted to know more about the Duel Monsters of the TCG. In the past, the anime has explored the origins of its most famous cards, but there are plenty begging to be seen. Given the card game’s recent boost in popularity, there has never been a better time to launch this sort of project. And when each new chapter goes live, you can bet Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will see an influx of players!

Will you be checking out this new Yu-Gi-Oh manga? What cards would you like to see the series tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.